Fans Just Didn’t Know – Henry Onyekuru On Being Booed After Celtic Bid Led To AWOL Spell

Celtic target Henry Onyekuru claims the Eupen fans did not know what was going on with his situation in the January transfer window, after they booed and jeered him earlier this month.



Eupen rejected a bid from Celtic for Onyekuru, reported to be €1m, during the January transfer window, despite the fact the Nigerian forward was keen to move to Parkhead.











He went AWOL and missed several Eupen matches as he pushed to leave, but the club did not sell and he was still under contract as the January window slammed shut.



Onyekuru was in action against Lokeren on Saturday and scored in a 2-1 win as Eupen secured their Belgian top flight status. He was though booed at home against Waasland-Beveren earlier this month and there is disquiet amongst fans over his behaviour.





But Onyekuru is not concerned and insists the fans were not in the picture about what was going on.

"Obviously I remember [being booed]!" he told Lavenir.



"Well, that's normal.



"It's football.



"And the fans did not understand what was going on.



"The important thing is that I came back and gave everything for the team", Onyekuru added.



Celtic remain keen to land Onyekuru and the forward claims Eupen are now ready to let him go in the summer.



He is though not willing to reveal whether he will end up at Parkhead.

