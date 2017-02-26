Graeme Murty To “Formulate A Plan” With Rangers Players To Take Gers Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Caretaker Rangers manager Graeme Murty is to formulate a plan with his players on Monday to return to winning ways following a run of successive Scottish Premiership defeats.



On Friday night Rangers were beaten 2-1 away at Inverness, a loss which came hot on the heels of another defeat on the road, after the Gers went down by the same scoreline at Dundee.











Murty has been focusing on his players' recoveries over the weekend, but on Monday will hold training and come up with a plan to move forward ahead of Wednesday night's game against St Johnstone.



The caretaker boss told Rangers TV: " We have to get them recovered first and foremost, and our medical department and sports science department will be given what they need .





"And when Monday comes round, the players will be ready to go and we can formulate a plan to go forward", he added.

Murty is currently taking charge of Rangers on a game by game basis and it is unclear how long he will be in the caretaker manager's role.



Rangers have been linked with a number of potential appointments, but are also looking to bring in a director of football as they seek to change the structure at Ibrox.



The Gers have lost two and won one of their three games under Murty.

