I Am Winning – Zlatan Ibrahimovic Revels In Manchester United’s EFL Cup Glory

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he predicted he would enjoy success at Manchester United after he hit a brace to help the Red Devils beat Southampton 3-2 to win the EFL Cup.



The veteran striker had his sceptics when Manchester United signed him last summer, following the expiry of his contract at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.











But Ibrahimovic has answered them in style and he scored in the 19th and 87th minutes at Wembley to take his goal tally for the season to 26.



His first, a superb free kick, put Manchester United in front, while his second, as he connected with an Ander Herrera cross, handed the Red Devils the cup.





Jesse Lingard had made it 2-0 for the Red Devils in the 38th minute, before goals either side of half time from Manolo Gabbiadini drew Southampton level.

Ibrahimovic was lauded for his match winning contribution by manager Jose Mourinho after the game, but the Swede insists he is not surprised at the impact he has made as he predicted it.



"It was nice, it was very nice. It was a great cross by Ander", Ibrahimovic said on Sky Sports.



"This is a team effort. This is what I came for – to win and I am winning.



"The more I win the more satisfied I get.



"You appreciated it more the older you get. Wherever I have gone I have won.



"I think this is trophy number 32 for me. This is what I predicted", the 35-year-old added.

