06 October 2016

26/02/2017 - 20:47 GMT

I Really Rate Him, Such Balance And Quality – Tottenham Youngster Catches Former Spurs Star’s Eye

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has lauded Harry Winks after his performance in Spurs' 4-0 drubbing of Stoke City at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Stoke were simply ripped apart in a whirlwind opening 45 minutes in London as Harry Kane ran riot, scoring in the 14th, 32nd and 37th minutes to leave the Potters reeling.




Mark Hughes' men might have thought they could go into the half time break three down, but it was to be four as Kane turned provider for Dele Alli to sweep home his cross in first half stoppage time.

Winks was brought into the action in the 66th minute, replacing Jan Vertonghen, and performed well as Spurs saw out the game to win 4-0.
 


Former Spurs midfielder Jenas was impressed and said on BBC Radio 5 live: "I really rate Harry Winks. He plays with such balance and quality.

"In tight situations, he doesn't shy away from trying to get on to the ball and I really like that in a midfielder", he added.

Winks was recently awarded a new contract at Tottenham in recognition of his progress with the first team and has a firm fan in boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Just 21 years old, Winks has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Spurs so far this season, scoring once.
 