Liverpool Starlet Reveals Advice From Reds’ Brazilian Trio

Liverpool talent Paulo Alves has revealed that Lucas Leiva, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino have taken him under their wing.



The Portuguese youngster landed at Liverpool's academy in the summer of 2015 fresh from seven years spent in the youth ranks at FC Porto.











A midfielder by trade, Alves is looking to build on his inclusion in the senior squad this season in the FA Cup against Plymouth Argyle, as Liverpool tackled the League Two outfit in a replay.



The 19-year-old is settling in well on Merseyside, thanks in no small part to several of his fellow Portuguese speakers at the club.





And Alves is also thrilled to have been given the opportunity to train with the first team stars at Melwood.

"I know I have to work hard and keep improving in every training session and every game I play", Alves said on LFC TV.



"Training at Melwood with the best players in the world is an amazing experience.



"Lucas, Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino always talk to me.



"Watching Coutinho in training, it gives me joy to see the way he plays", the young Portuguese added.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has not been shy to hand young players a chance at Anfield this term and Alves will be hoping to feature under the German at some point before the end of the season.



However, with the Premier League now the only competition Liverpool are involved in following EFL Cup and FA Cup exits, Alves' chances may be limited.

