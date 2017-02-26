XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/02/2017 - 15:53 GMT

Manchester United Defender Urges Red Devils To Make Wembley Knowledge Count

 




Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is hoping that his side can benefit from the fact they have a number of players familiar with playing at Wembley, when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final this afternoon.

The Red Devils will be eyeing their first silverware of the season when they face the Saints in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley.




After progressing through to the round of 16 stage of the Europa League by virtue of a 4-0 aggregate score against French side Saint-Etienne, Smalling now hopes that his side will use that confidence to go on and hand Jose Mourinho his first trophy as the Manchester United boss.

With a number of players having already played at Wembley Smalling hopes that they will make good use of that experience to beat an inexperienced Southampton side.
 


"I can’t wait to get my boots back on now", Smalling told his club's official website.  

"We’ll be relishing Sunday and the chance to pick up a piece of silverware.

"There are quite a few of us that have played a number of games at Wembley and maybe some of their players haven’t, so hopefully that will give us the edge on Sunday."

Mourinho's last taste of League Cup silverware was back in 2015 when he won it with Chelsea. 