Manchester United Defender Urges Red Devils To Make Wembley Knowledge Count

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is hoping that his side can benefit from the fact they have a number of players familiar with playing at Wembley, when they take on Southampton in the EFL Cup final this afternoon.



The Red Devils will be eyeing their first silverware of the season when they face the Saints in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley.











After progressing through to the round of 16 stage of the Europa League by virtue of a 4-0 aggregate score against French side Saint-Etienne, Smalling now hopes that his side will use that confidence to go on and hand Jose Mourinho his first trophy as the Manchester United boss.



With a number of players having already played at Wembley Smalling hopes that they will make good use of that experience to beat an inexperienced Southampton side.





"I can’t wait to get my boots back on now", Smalling told his club's official website.

"We’ll be relishing Sunday and the chance to pick up a piece of silverware.



"There are quite a few of us that have played a number of games at Wembley and maybe some of their players haven’t, so hopefully that will give us the edge on Sunday."



Mourinho's last taste of League Cup silverware was back in 2015 when he won it with Chelsea.