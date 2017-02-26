XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/02/2017 - 15:19 GMT

Marcus Rashford On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Southampton
Competition: EFL Cup Final
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho's men came past Hull City in the semi-final, while Southampton edged out Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool over two legs to book their spot at Wembley and the chance to lift the first major piece of silverware of the season.




Manchester United start as favourites to win the EFL Cup, but are without Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who suffered an injury in midweek Europa League action.

Mourinho picks David de Gea between the sticks today, while his central defensive pairing is Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling. Ander Herrera and Paul Pogba will look to control midfield, while Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata support striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

From the bench the Manchester United manager has Wayne Rooney to call on if needed, while Michael Carrick, Marcus Rashford and Daley Blind are also amongst the substitutes.

 


Manchester United Team vs Southampton

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, Ibrahimovic

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Rooney, Rashford
 