06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/02/2017 - 21:29 GMT

Pontus Jansson: Knew Size of Leeds United Fan Base Before I Signed, Playing For Whites Supporters “Special”

 




Pontus Jansson says he knew all about how big Leeds United are and their passionate fans before he put pen to paper to join the Yorkshire giants last summer.

Leeds swooped to sign the centre-back on a season-long loan deal from Italian Serie A side Torino last summer and the deal contained an option to allow the Whites to keep Jansson permanently.




He has been in superb form at Elland Road, becoming a firm fan favourite, and Leeds have activated the option with Jansson due to be kept on a three-year deal from the summer.

Jansson is delighted to be able to play in front of the passionate Leeds fans, but revealed he was well aware of the club and their supporters before he joined.
 


"It's a special feeling of course [to play in front of Leeds fans]", he said on LUTV.

"It's a big club.

"I knew before I came that Leeds is a big club with good fans and a lot of people who follow it.

"It's big in Sweden and the whole of Scandinavia.

"It's not only at Elland Road, but also away because we always have a lot of fans with us.

"It's a special feeling in every game with the fans singing about us and supporting us", Jansson added.

He has struck up a solid partnership with Kyle Bartley in the heart of the Leeds defence and the pair combined to keep a clean sheet on Saturday as the Whites edged out promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Elland Road.

Jansson has already explained he is keen to drive Leeds back to the Premier League.
 