06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/02/2017 - 09:55 GMT

Right Attitude Against Stoke And We’ll Be Fine – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham Hotspur will have no problem taking on Stoke City this afternoon if they display the right attitude.

Spurs suffered a big blow in midweek when they crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Belgian minnows Gent and are desperate to return to winning ways.




And following Chelsea's win over Swansea City on Saturday, Spurs are now a whopping 13 points behind the league leaders, making beating Stoke at White Hart Lane essential to keep alive any lingering title hopes.

Pochettino is backing his men to recover from their setback though, as long as they show the right attitude against the Potters.
 


"I’m sure we’ll have a tough game against Stoke, they are very fresh but we need to move on", Pochettino said via his club's official site.

"If we play with the right attitude, no problem.

"Yes, it will be tough, but the Premier League is always tough.

"We're at White Hart Lane in front of our supporters and this is a good opportunity to be all together and try to fight to win the game", the Spurs boss added.

Following Spurs' match against Stoke, they then play host to Everton next weekend.

Pochettino's men won the earlier game against the Potters this season, running out comprehensive 4-0 winners courtesy of goals from Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Harry Kane.
 