06 October 2016

26 August 2015

26/02/2017 - 10:50 GMT

Spurs In Process of Building One of Europe’s Best Clubs Insists Mauricio Pochettino

 




Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham Hotspur are well on the way to building one of the best clubs in European football, but has urged patience as they work towards the goal.

Spurs were heavy favourites to see off Belgian minnows Gent in the last 32 round of the Europa League, but exited the competition after a 3-2 aggregate loss in midweek.




Pochettino's side were also until recently tipped as challengers to Chelsea for the Premier League title, but are now 13 points behind the Blues ahead of their clash against Stoke City this afternoon.

But the Argentine is not disheartened by what has unfolded and explained Spurs remain a work in progress.
 


And Pochettino has no doubt when Spurs have finished their work on and off the pitch, which includes their new stadium, they will be one of Europe's top clubs.

"We need to wait, build the foundations. It's a problem always – to be patient, to arrive", he was quoted as saying by beIN Sports.

"But the important thing is the club. Our chairman has built the foundation.

"New facilities on the training ground, new stadium to provide and to be a better team, better club, bigger club.

"We're on the way to build one of the best clubs in Europe. But now we must be patient.

"We have patience to build and try to work hard and try to find the players that we can add to achieve that. Work hard and be clever; that is very important."

Only two points separate Spurs from sixth placed Manchester United in the Premier League, pointing to the challenge just to secure Champions League football for next season which lies in front of the north London side.
 