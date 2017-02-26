That Was Special – Pontus Jansson Reveals Favourite Leeds United Goal

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has revealed his favourite goal for Leeds United this season, picking his last minute winner at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers earlier this month.



The Swedish centre-back scored his first goal for Leeds in an impressive 3-2 win away at Norwich City, memorably celebrating the with fans.











Jansson's second arrived just before the end of last year at Villa Park, when he put the visitors ahead against Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw.



But the defender's most recent goal came away at Blackburn in a midweek game, Jansson rising high to power a header into the back of the net in the last minute of the game to steal all three points for the Whites in a 2-1 win.





And while he has fond memories of his goals against Norwich and Aston Villa, it is the header against Blackburn which is his favourite.

"Norwich of course [was special] because it was the first goal", Jansson told LUTV.



"I jumped into the crowd and celebrated with the fans and it was a special feeling.



"Villa are a big club and I remember them in the Premier League since I was young, so it was a special feeling to score there.



"But of course Blackburn [was special] because it was the 2-1 goal in the last minute and in front of six or seven thousand fans.



"So if I have to say one from those, I say Blackburn.



"But every time you score it is a special feeling", the centre-back added.



Jansson will be hoping to chip in with more vital goals for Leeds before the end of the season as the Whites look to earn promotion to the Premier League, where they have not played since 2004.



Whatever happens however, Jansson will be part of the club's future after agreeing to stay permanently following the expiry of his loan from Torino in the summer.

