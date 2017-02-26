XRegister
X
26/02/2017 - 12:34 GMT

Vincent Janssen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Stoke City
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 13:30 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Stoke City at White Hart Lane this afternoon.

Spurs are looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Chelsea, who are now 13 points ahead following their win over Swansea City on Saturday, while they also want to recover from a midweek Europa League exit at the hands of Belgian side Gent.




Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is without left-back Danny Rose and winger Erik Lamela, but has no new injury worries.

Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while in defence are a back three of Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier. Kyle Walker and Ben Davies are the wing backs, while Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama line up in midfield. Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane carry the attacking threat.

On the bench the Spurs boss can call for Vincent Janssen if he needs to chase a goal, while Heung-Min Son is another option.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Stoke City

Lloris (c), Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen
 