Worry For West Ham As Manchester United Start Tracking Hammers Defensive Target

Manchester United have begun to track Saint-Etienne defender Kevin Malcuit, a player West Ham United had two offers for refused in the January transfer window.



West Ham did their best to tempt Saint-Etienne to part with the full-back, but saw bids of €8m and €10m rejected; the Hammers are claimed to still be keen on the 25-year-old.











Now though they have company as, according to French outlet So Foot, Manchester United are tracking Malcuit.



The 25-year-old has been viewed at close quarters by Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho as he turned out in both legs of Saint-Etienne's recent Europa League tie against Manchester United.





Malcuit appears to have left an impression on the Red Devils, who are now actively tracking him.

Mourinho is planning to make additions to his squad in the summer transfer window and full-back Malcuit, who is also capable of operating in more advanced attacking roles, could fit the bill.



And Manchester United's interest is likely to be bad news for West Ham, who are still keen.



Malcuit started his career in the youth ranks at Racing Club de France before switching to Monaco.

