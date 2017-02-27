Barry Ferguson Not Ready To Go Head To Head With Brendan Rodgers – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Terry Butcher believes Barry Ferguson would not be ready to go head to head with Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, if the Gers appointed him.



Ferguson, who recently left his role as Clyde boss, has been linked with the vacant manager's post at Ibrox.











It is unclear whether Rangers are considering their former midfielder for a role at the club, but Butcher has sounded the alarm over whether Ferguson would be able to get the better of Rodgers if he was appointed.



" The only thing I would say about [Ferguson taking over is], Barry Ferguson going head to head against Brendan Rodgers….which ultimately that comes down to", Butcher said on BT Sport .





"Perhaps in the future, but not quite yet", he added.

Ferguson, 39, turned out for Rangers in two spells, the first from his time in the youth ranks at the club until 2003 and then again from 2005 until 2009.



The former Ger has vast experience of winning trophies with the club, having collected five Scottish league titles, five Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups during his period at Ibrox.



Ferguson had a spell as caretaker boss at Blackpool in 2014, while he took over at Clyde later the same year.

