06 October 2016

27/02/2017 - 13:18 GMT

Do It And We’ll Match Anyone – Liverpool Legend Identifies Area Reds Must Improve Next Season

 




Liverpool legend Ray Houghton believes the Reds should look to improve their squad depth next season to be a more formidable force.

Jurgen Klopp’s team, who are not dependent on any single player for goals, have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year after starting the season in spectacular fashion.




Liverpool have managed to win just two of the 11 games they have played in all competitions in 2017; their poor form has seen them eliminated from the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, in addition to dropping out of the top four in the league.

The Anfield outfit missed the services of Sadio Mane, who has been a standout performer for the club in the present campaign, as the Senegalese went away to represent his country in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
 


And Houghton thinks although there have been plenty of positives for Liverpool this season, Klopp should look to improve his bench strength this summer.

“We score from different areas, we have got different goalscorers, we have got different creators”, he told LFC TV.

“We have people who are having good seasons. Adam Lallana has had a very successful season, Mane is having a very good season as well.

“Jordan Henderson, when he sits in that central midfield, he does everything nice and simple.

“There’s a lot of good signs for Liverpool. But what I would like to see from next season is a bit more depth.

“Quality depth – like for like. So if you lose one or two players, you have equal quality to come in for the following season.

“If we do that, there’s no doubt that what Liverpool have shown so far this season, they can be more than a match for anyone next season.”

Liverpool, who are currently fifth in the Premier League, will next take on reigning champions Leicester City this evening.
 