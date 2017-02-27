Frank Lampard, My Hero – Celtic Midfielder Makes Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong has revealed Frank Lampard was his hero while growing up.



Lampard recently announced his retirement from football, but in his pomp regularly proved to be the difference maker in the Premier League for London giants Chelsea.











He turned out at Stamford Bridge from 2001 until 2014 and netted 211 goals for the Blues in all competitions, regularly bursting forward from midfield, and as a result is the club's all-time record goalscorer.



Armstrong was watching Lampard while growing up and admits the former Chelsea star was his inspiration.





Asked in a Twitter Q&A for his hero as a child, Armstrong replied: "Frank Lampard. Hero."

The Celtic star was also asked who rates as the best player he has ever come up against and had no hesitation in naming Barcelona's Lionel Messi.



"Messi", Armstrong said, before adding: "Ilkay Gundogan was top class too."



Armstrong, 24, was snapped up by Celtic from Dundee United in the 2015 winter transfer window.



He has already won two Scottish Premiership titles and one Scottish League Cup with the club.

