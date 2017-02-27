Got Everything Needed To Develop – Edinson Cavani Impressed With Arsenal And Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Edinson Cavani has heaped praise on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe, explaining he feels the Monaco man has everything needed to keep developing.



Mbappe, who has been in fine form this season, has attracted interest from English outfits Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also have the 18-year-old on their radar.











The youngster has thus far made 26 appearances in all competitions for Monaco in the present campaign, scoring 12 times and setting up nine goals.



And PSG striker Cavani is full of praise for the teenager, who found the back of the net during Monaco’s 5-3 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League last week.





"He's an attacker I like”, Cavani said on French broadcaster SFR Sport.

“He scored an important goal in a crucial match [against Manchester City].



"For me, he has everything to keep growing, because he is very young.



“He is an attacker who likes to play deep, but who also likes to receive the ball into the feet.



“I hope he can continue to grow as he wishes.”



It has been claimed that Monaco, who are desperate to keep Mbappe at the club beyond the season, will demand a fee of around €60m from any club who want to sign the teenager in an effort to see off his suitors.



If PSG meet the asking price, Cavani could yet play alongside Mbappe next season.



Mbappe’s present contract with Monaco runs until the summer of 2019.

