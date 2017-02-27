XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2017 - 13:57 GMT

Got Everything Needed To Develop – Edinson Cavani Impressed With Arsenal And Spurs Target

 




Edinson Cavani has heaped praise on Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Kylian Mbappe, explaining he feels the Monaco man has everything needed to keep developing.

Mbappe, who has been in fine form this season, has attracted interest from English outfits Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid also have the 18-year-old on their radar.




The youngster has thus far made 26 appearances in all competitions for Monaco in the present campaign, scoring 12 times and setting up nine goals.

And PSG striker Cavani is full of praise for the teenager, who found the back of the net during Monaco’s 5-3 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League last week.
 


"He's an attacker I like”, Cavani said on French broadcaster SFR Sport.

“He scored an important goal in a crucial match [against Manchester City].

"For me, he has everything to keep growing, because he is very young.

“He is an attacker who likes to play deep, but who also likes to receive the ball into the feet.

“I hope he can continue to grow as he wishes.”

It has been claimed that Monaco, who are desperate to keep Mbappe at the club beyond the season, will demand a fee of around €60m from any club who want to sign the teenager in an effort to see off his suitors.

If PSG meet the asking price, Cavani could yet play alongside Mbappe next season.

Mbappe’s present contract with Monaco runs until the summer of 2019.
 