06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/02/2017 - 20:48 GMT

Graeme Murty Warns Rangers Over Damage Wrong Appointment Could Do

 




Graeme Murty has warned Rangers making a speedy managerial appointment could lead to damage and says he agrees with the approach of taking time to identify and bring in the right man.

The Rangers board have placed Murty, the Under-20s boss, in temporary charge following the departure of Mark Warburton and his right hand man David Weir.




Rangers have lost both their league games under Murty and slipped to nine points behind second placed Aberdeen; Rangers are bidding to make sure they finish second behind Celtic in the Premiership this season.

There are increasing calls to appoint a permanent manager quickly, but Murty feels the club's process must be respected and has warned against a knee-jerk reaction.
 


"I think we have to respect the club's wishes and make sure that they get it right", Murty said at a press conference, when asked about comments from a number of players about needing a permanent boss in place soon.

"If we appoint quickly and get it wrong it would be much more damaging than taking time and actually getting it right.

"So we have to be respectful of the board's wishes, to go through their process, do their due diligence and get the right person in place", the caretaker boss added.

Murty is currently preparing the Rangers team for a league fixture against St Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday night, when the pressure will be cranked up on the Gers to get back to winning ways.
 