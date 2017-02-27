XRegister
X
27/02/2017 - 10:42 GMT

He Could Have Flicked It – Harry Kane Says He Might Have Been Denied Hat-trick

 




Harry Kane has revealed that he could have been denied his second goal during Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 win over Stoke City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The striker netted a first half hat-trick at White Hart Lane as Spurs returned to winning ways, following their 2-2 draw with Gent in the Europa League last week as his side crashed out of the continental competition after losing the Round of 32 tie 3-2 on aggregate.




Kane’s second goal against the Potters came in the 32nd minute as his left-footed strike found the back of the net, with Victor Wanyama jumping over the ball.

Any slight touch to the ball and the Kenyan would have been credited with the goal which would have denied Kane his third hat-trick in nine games in all competitions; the 23-year-old recently scored three times apiece against West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.
 


“I was hoping Christian [Eriksen] was going to put the ball on to my right foot”, Kane told Spurs TV.

"I don’t know if he was passing to me or Jan [Vertonghen] because Jan was behind me but I thought I’d have a swing at it with my left foot and luckily Victor jumped over it as well.

“It was nice to see it go into the bottom corner.

"Victor had a joke with me afterwards saying he should have flicked it in!

"After his goal on Thursday night he probably wanted another but he left that one for me!”

Kane, who became the first Tottenham player since Jermain Defoe during the 2009/10 campaign to score three hat-tricks or more in a season, has scored 22 goals in 27 matches in the present campaign.
 