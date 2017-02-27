XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/02/2017 - 13:11 GMT

He Lacks Game Intelligence – Former Ajax Team Boss Weighs In On Chelsea Talent

 




Former Ajax team manager David Endt does not believe Bertrand Traore has the quality to establish himself at Chelsea, pointing out the 21-year-old lacks vital game intelligence.

Traore is currently on loan at Ajax and Endt believes he is a good option for the Dutch giants, even though he has not been able to have a lengthy run of games in the team in a fixed position, being played through the middle and on the right flank.




Indeed, while featuring in the first half of the campaign, Traore then picked up an injury and jetted off to the Africa Cup of Nations following his recovery.

Ednt said on RTV Noord-Holland: "I think he is a good player, he has decent quality.
 


"At Ajax, he hasn't had a lot of time to play one after the other, including through the Africa Nations Cup. He started as a striker and then went to the right", he added.

"I think he is not absolutely top of the world level for Chelsea, but for Ajax he is useful, very useful.

"A real top player has more intelligence in his game.

"Traore has his movements, but he is not intelligent in his movements."

So far this season Traore has made 24 appearances for Ajax in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing his team-mates with four assists.

Traore has made senior team appearances for Chelsea, having turned out 16 times for the Premier League giants, scoring four times.
 