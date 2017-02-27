He’ll Rival Sadio Mane For Liverpool’s Player of the Season – Reds Legend On Key Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has explained he thinks Adam Lallana is one of the best footballers in the English game as he backed the 28-year-old to rival Sadio Mane to be the Reds’ player of the season.



Lallana, who signed a new deal with Liverpool last week, initially struggled to make his mark after joining the Merseyside giants from Southampton in 2014.











However, the England international has been in fine form in the present campaign, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists in 27 appearances in all competitions.



And Houghton, who feels Lallana is one of the finest players in the Premier League, admitted that the attacking midfielder was at first in awe of representing a club of Liverpool’s stature, something he has managed to get over this season.





“He said himself when he first came to the club, it was bit of a trouble”, Houghton told LFC TV.

“Both on and off the field he couldn’t adjust the way he would’ve liked to.



“It’s a big jump coming from Southampton to Liverpool, given the history of Liverpool and the achievements they have had as you have try and live up to that.



“This season has been excellent for him, moving positions and going into the midfield three if you like.



“I think it really helps him as he sees the game. You can never doubt his ability.



“He’s one of the best footballers in the English game. What was a doubt was his mentality, has he got a winning mentality?



“But this season he has proven that he is a winner and he wants to be successful and that he is enjoying his time at Liverpool.”



Houghton, who is of the opinion that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s trust in Lallana is also a reason behind his improved performances in the ongoing campaign, has identified the Englishman as Mane’s competitor for Liverpool’s player of the season award; the summer signing has thus far netted 11 times and set up seven goals in 24 games.



“He has got the manager’s trust in him and that has reflected in how he is playing”, Houghton continued.



“He has been a creator this season, a goalscorer.



“He seems to really enjoy his football. As much as the manager trusts him, he trusts the manager.



“If he can continue what he has been doing, he will be up there with Mane as Liverpool’s player of the season.”

