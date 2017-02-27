He’s Bullying Centre-Backs, Being An Absolute Nightmare – Leeds Star Praises Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Kyle Bartley has been impressed by Chris Wood's ability to bully opposition defenders, making life difficult for them.



The 25-year-old has shown his capabilities with the ball this term, managing an overall 23 goals in 37 matches and setting up two more goals for his team-mates.











Bartley, who has seen the striker at close quarters, insists that Wood has the ability to become a nightmare for opposition defenders and has gone on to become one of the very best of the strikers in the Championship.



"He’s up there with the very best [in the Championship]", Bartley was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.





"You see it week-in, week-out – he’s bullying centre-halves and he’s an absolute nightmare for them. I certainly wouldn’t want to play against him."

However, it is not just Wood's abilities in front of goal, but his leadership qualities that have also impressed the former Swansea man, who insists that having Wood on the pitch gives everyone a "great lift".



“He’s scored a lot of goals and he’s massively important for us, not just with his goals but with his all-round play and how he leads from the front.



"He gives everyone a great lift.”



Wood's influence was yet again felt as his side went on to beat promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Elland Road on Saturday, with the striker scoring the only goal of the game.

