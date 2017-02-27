XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2017 - 13:53 GMT

He’s Leeds United’s Calming Influence – Whites Legend Praises Star

 




Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has praised the signing of Rob Green, who he thinks is a calming influence on rest of the players.

The 37-year-old joined the Whites from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer last summer and has managed to make his mark at Elland Road.




Green has thus far made 35 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, managing 12 clean sheets, with the latest coming during his side’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

The veteran shot-stopper saved a second half penalty at Elland Road to help Leeds bag the full three points against their Yorkshire rivals.
 


And Gray, who underlined the importance of the penalty stop, believes that Green has a good influence on rest of the team.

“Well, it was a tremendous save”, he said on LUTV.

“Everyone is giving their opinion about the game, but the way the flow of the game was going in the second half, if they scored from the penalty kick, there is only one team you can think of going and winning it.

“It was such an important save for the goalkeeper.

"They didn’t create any clear cut chances, but the pressure was building.

“His influence on the team has been very good.

"He’s a calming influence on the players and he’s an experienced goalkeeper.”

Green, who counts Norwich City and West Ham United amongst his former employers, is contracted with Leeds until this summer.

He also earned 12 caps for England between 2005 and 2012.
 