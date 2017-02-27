He’s Leeds United’s Calming Influence – Whites Legend Praises Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has praised the signing of Rob Green, who he thinks is a calming influence on rest of the players.



The 37-year-old joined the Whites from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer last summer and has managed to make his mark at Elland Road.











Green has thus far made 35 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, managing 12 clean sheets, with the latest coming during his side’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.



The veteran shot-stopper saved a second half penalty at Elland Road to help Leeds bag the full three points against their Yorkshire rivals.





And Gray, who underlined the importance of the penalty stop, believes that Green has a good influence on rest of the team.

“Well, it was a tremendous save”, he said on LUTV.



“Everyone is giving their opinion about the game, but the way the flow of the game was going in the second half, if they scored from the penalty kick, there is only one team you can think of going and winning it.



“It was such an important save for the goalkeeper.



"They didn’t create any clear cut chances, but the pressure was building.



“His influence on the team has been very good.



"He’s a calming influence on the players and he’s an experienced goalkeeper.”



Green, who counts Norwich City and West Ham United amongst his former employers, is contracted with Leeds until this summer.



He also earned 12 caps for England between 2005 and 2012.

