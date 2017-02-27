XRegister
X
06 October 2016

27/02/2017 - 22:44 GMT

I Expect Liverpool To Now Go And Beat Arsenal – Reds Legend

 




Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool will beat Arsenal this coming weekend, but continue to have massive problems against smaller teams in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side were poor at the King Power Stadium on Monday evening and went down to a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City, finding themselves 3-0 down by just after the hour mark before grabbing a consolation through Philippe Coutinho.




The Reds had been tipped to make short work of a struggling Leicester side, especially after comfortably beating Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

But the defeat continued a worrying trend, which Carragher believes is a "massive problem". On the flip side though, he thinks Liverpool will beat Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.
 


"I'd expect Liverpool to beat Arsenal at Anfield", Carragher said on Sky Sports Monday Night Football.

"But you play these games [against Leicester] more than you play the top five and it's a massive problem for Liverpool.

"They leave themselves exposed to pace down the channels – Liverpool's full-backs play like wingers", he added.

Liverpool's defeat at Leicester has continued their dire form in 2017 and over just the last six games in the Premier League the Reds are fifth bottom in the form table.
 