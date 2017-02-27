Look At Inverness, It’s Clear Players Have Responded To Me – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty says he would have no issue with asking the board to replace him if he felt he was not having an impact on the players, but insists that is clearly not the case.



Murty was handed the role at short notice earlier this month following the departure of Mark Warburton, and he quickly led the Gers to victory over Morton in the Scottish Cup.











But what has followed has been successive Scottish Premiership defeats, with losses at Dundee and Inverness, both by a 2-1 scoreline.



Murty claims if he felt the players were just not responding to him then he would approach the board and ask to be replaced. However, the interim boss is sure that is not the case and feels it was clear to see there was an increase in performance levels against Inverness.





"If I felt I wasn't being impactful to the players then I would feel more than comfortable going to the board and saying 'you need to replace me'", Murty told a press conference.

"As it happens the board have been fantastically supportive. All they are asking me again is 'can we help you? Is there anything we can do?'.



"But I think if you look at the Inverness game from the Dundee game, there was a definite impact and the players responded really, really well, and there was an improvement in our performance levels.



"I reiterate however, we need to get points on the board to make sure that all people see that this is a positive and a step forward for the football club", the Under-20s boss added.



Murty will be hoping for his players to both produce a good performance and pick up all three points on Wednesday night when St Johnstone provide the opposition at Ibrox in a league fixture.

