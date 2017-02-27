Manchester City Give Manchester United Company In Defender Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have moved into the race to sign Manchester United target Victor Lindelof in the summer transfer window.



Manchester United were heavily linked with the Benfica defender in the January window, amid talk Jose Mourinho had set his heart on adding the Sweden international to the ranks at Old Trafford.











No deal materialised and Lindelof stayed put at the Estadio da Luz, but Manchester United have continued to be linked with the centre-back.



They have though been joined in the chase for Lindelof, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, with claims Manchester City are now desperate to land the defender.





The Premier League pair also have company from elsewhere in the chase for Lindelof though.

Indeed, Real Madrid are also mooted to be keen on the Benfica star.



Lindelof has made a total of 33 appearances for Benfica so far this season and is established as a key man at the Portuguese giants.

