Mistakes Spotlight Doesn’t Faze Dele Alli Insists Spurs Defender

Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier believes that his young team-mate Dele Alli will commit more mistakes in future, but it is important that he learns from them and improves.



Alli was sent off in the 39th minute of his side's Europa League second leg against Gent last Thursday, a match they drew 2-2 and were thus knocked out of the tournament 3-2 on aggregate.











There was an immediate response from the young England international though, who contributed with a goal as the Lilywhites bounced back from the midweek disappointment to beat Stoke 4-0 at home.



Dier, who shared the pitch with Alli on both occasions, believes that the 20-year-old's response shows that it he remains unfazed with the mistakes he commits, which is good.





According to the 23-year-old, the mistake against Gent was not the last one Alli will commit in his lengthy career and his attitude to learn from them will define how big a player he will become in the future.

"He is very young and that (tackle against Gent) won't be the last mistake he makes", Dier was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"He will make more mistakes and the most important thing is he learns from them and reacts in the right way, and he does.



"He was very disappointed after what happened on Thursday and there has been a lot of attention on him.



"But he is very young and of course he is going to make a mistake.



"I don't think it fazes him, he played his game and scored a goal, and everyone will forget about what happened on Thursday."

