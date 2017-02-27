XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2017 - 15:56 GMT

Mistakes Spotlight Doesn’t Faze Dele Alli Insists Spurs Defender

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier believes that his young team-mate Dele Alli will commit more mistakes in future, but it is important that he learns from them and improves.

Alli was sent off in the 39th minute of his side's Europa League second leg against Gent last Thursday, a match they drew 2-2 and were thus knocked out of the tournament 3-2 on aggregate.




There was an immediate response from the young England international though, who contributed with a goal as the Lilywhites bounced back from the midweek disappointment to beat Stoke 4-0 at home.

Dier, who shared the pitch with Alli on both occasions, believes that the 20-year-old's response shows that it he remains unfazed with the mistakes he commits, which is good.
 


According to the 23-year-old, the mistake against Gent was not the last one Alli will commit in his lengthy career and his attitude to learn from them will define how big a player he will become in the future.  

"He is very young and that (tackle against Gent) won't be the last mistake he makes", Dier was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"He will make more mistakes and the most important thing is he learns from them and reacts in the right way, and he does.

"He was very disappointed after what happened on Thursday and there has been a lot of attention on him.

"But he is very young and of course he is going to make a mistake.

"I don't think it fazes him, he played his game and scored a goal, and everyone will forget about what happened on Thursday."
 