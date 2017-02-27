Players Have Told Me Their Targets, They Are Reasonable – Rangers Caretaker Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty believes the target set by the players at the club, to finish second and reach the Scottish Cup final, is a reasonable one.



The Gers have been in meltdown following the departure of Mark Warburton as manager and Under-20s boss Murty has not been able to stop the rot in the Scottish Premiership.











The Ibrox giants have lost both their last league games and are now a huge nine points behind second placed Aberdeen, with finishing second being something the club had been aiming for under Warburton.



Murty says the players still fully believe second place should be the target, while they also want to reach the cup final.





And he does not feel either are unrealistic targets, despite the side not playing well at present.

"The players have set a target to finish second and reach the cup final", Murty explained at a press conference..



"I think that is reasonable.



"But it will take hard work", he added.



Rangers are next in action on Wednesday night when they take on St Johnstone and Murty says the Gers are in good shape.



"It looks as though most of our squad will be fit for Wednesday", he added.

