06 October 2016

26 August 2015

27/02/2017 - 16:26 GMT

Put Yourselves In Spotlight For New Manager, Graeme Murty Tells Rangers Stars

 




Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has revealed that the process of finding a permanent replacement for Mark Warburton is ongoing and the players need make sure that they show themselves in good light as the eventual new manager is sure to be watching.

Murty has held the reins on a temporary basis since the departure of Warburton in controversial circumstances earlier this month.




The side's performances have taken a hit under the stewardship of Murty, with the Gers losing two back-to-back matches in the Premiership and thus falling nine points behind second placed Aberdeen.

The situation is a matter of grave concern for the board and the players, who Murty insists, have set themselves a target of finishing second in the league and reaching the Scottish Cup final.
 


A permanent solution to the managerial problem is therefore being sought and Murty insists that he has been told about it, though he is not sure when it is going to happen.  

However, when the appointment happens Murty wants the players to be ready with their cases in order to impress the new manager.

"I've been told the process is ongoing, someone will be appointed, but I don't know when", Murty said at a press conference.

"The only pressure the players have is to perform.

"What they have to do is make sure they show themselves in a good light for new boss."
 