XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2017 - 12:14 GMT

Rangers Press Accelerator On Manager, Appointment Could Be Done Before Celtic Trip

 




Rangers are stepping on the accelerator as they look to appoint a new manager and director of football, with the new man in the dugout potentially being in place by the time the Gers play Celtic at Parkhead next month, according to the Evening Times.

The Gers are in turmoil following the departure of manager Mark Warburton and caretaker boss Graeme Murty struggling to keep the side within touching distance of second place.




Following another defeat on Friday night, Rangers now sit a huge nine points behind second placed Aberdeen.

Rangers are closing quickly on appointing a director of football, with Southampton's Ross Wilson the leading contender, and an appointment is expected soon.
 


The Gers will then look to get the managerial position done and dusted.

Murty is preparing the side for Wednesday's meeting with St Johnstone and is also tipped to still be in charge for next weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Hamilton.

If Rangers can appoint a manager soon after, he could then be in charge for their trip to Parkhead to take on Celtic on 12th March.

Avoiding defeat against Brendan Rodgers' men could be crucial to stop Aberdeen further extending their advantage in second spot.
 