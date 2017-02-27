Rangers Press Accelerator On Manager, Appointment Could Be Done Before Celtic Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers are stepping on the accelerator as they look to appoint a new manager and director of football, with the new man in the dugout potentially being in place by the time the Gers play Celtic at Parkhead next month, according to the Evening Times.



The Gers are in turmoil following the departure of manager Mark Warburton and caretaker boss Graeme Murty struggling to keep the side within touching distance of second place.











Following another defeat on Friday night, Rangers now sit a huge nine points behind second placed Aberdeen.



Rangers are closing quickly on appointing a director of football, with Southampton's Ross Wilson the leading contender, and an appointment is expected soon.





The Gers will then look to get the managerial position done and dusted.

Murty is preparing the side for Wednesday's meeting with St Johnstone and is also tipped to still be in charge for next weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Hamilton.



If Rangers can appoint a manager soon after, he could then be in charge for their trip to Parkhead to take on Celtic on 12th March.



Avoiding defeat against Brendan Rodgers' men could be crucial to stop Aberdeen further extending their advantage in second spot.

