Watched Videos On Liverpool, Knew Weak Spots – Jamie Vardy Hails Leicester’s 3-1 Win

Jamie Vardy says Leicester City made sure they were clued up on Liverpool's weaknesses after they blew Jurgen Klopp's men away 3-1 this evening, taking three vital Premier League points.



Leicester started at rip-roaring pace and Liverpool were sluggish, leading to the Foxes dominating the early proceedings at the King Power Stadium.











Liverpool did start to enjoy more of the ball as the half wore on, but were soon behind as Marc Albrighton released Vardy with a superb ball following sloppy play from Georginio Wijnaldum and the Foxes were 1-0 up in the 28th minute.



It was 2-0 in the 39th minute when Danny Drinkwater connected superbly with the ball from 25 yards out after it had been cleared by Jamie Milner, sending his shot crashing past Simon Mignolet.





Liverpool had more energy after the second half kicked off, but were 3-0 down just after the hour mark as Vardy helped himself to a second, finding space between Emre Can and Lucas Leiva to head in from a Christian Fuchs' cross.

The visitors were stunned, but did grab a goal back in the 69th minute as Philippe Coutinho hit a well-placed shot after being played in.



Liverpool looked to push for another goal, but Leicester were comfortable and saw out the game.



For Vardy, Leicester, following the departure of Claudio Ranieri, reacted.



"We've come in for a lot of unfair stick with things that have been in the press, but you've seen that the lads wanted to react", Vardy said on Sky Sports.



"The performance did that and we want to do it consistently.



"I couldn't put my finger on why we haven't been doing that regularly. We've been working hard and it's just not been happening."



Vardy insists that the fact he made so many runs in the game was not down to increased effort, but the way boss Craig Shakespeare wanted him to play, with Leicester having studied Liverpool's weaknesses.



"I wouldn't say it's a case of more effort. Shakes asked me to play higher up. I did that and I managed to get in behind quite a lot.



"We wanted to press them. We hit them with weaknesses where we thought we could hurt them and what we've been watching the videos on.



"I've been very frustrated with the amount of goals I've got this season, but hopefully these will push me on.



"We needed to show that we've got that fight and win or lose, as long as the performance was right, we could hold our heads up high", Vardy added.

