We Just Weren’t Physical Enough – Jurgen Klopp Bemoans Liverpool Loss At Leicester

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool were guilty of not being physical enough against Leicester City after they went down to a damaging 3-1 defeat in the Premier League tonight.



Liverpool started poorly and sluggishly at the King Power Stadium as Leicester began with real energy and purpose to their play.











The visitors did start to enjoy some possession as the first half ticked on, but were then carved open after Georginio Wijnaldum gave the ball away and Marc Albrighton played in Jamie Vardy to score in the 28th minute.



Liverpool then fell further behind in the 39th minute after a headed James Milner clearance fell to Danny Drinkwater, who unleashed a peach of a shot which flew past Simon Mignolet in the Reds goal from 25 yards out.





The Reds did have more energy from the start of the second half, however went 3-0 down when Vardy found space in the penalty area to head in a cross from Christian Fuchs in the 61st minute.

Philippe Coutinho finished well with a low effort in the 69th minute to pull one back for Liverpool, who then went in search of another goal to put Leicester under pressure.



But the Reds came up short and slipped to a 3-1 loss, continuing their dire form since the start of 2017.



For Klopp, Liverpool were not physical enough to cope with Leicester, while he also expressed his frustration with how his men regularly gave away set pieces.



"The language issues become a bit harder when you lose. It's hard to find the right words", Klopp was quoted as saying by the BBC.



"It's not that Leicester were over aggressive tonight, I think we were not physical enough.



"They were well prepared, they were ready. They had their set pieces well thought out and we were giving throw-ins away and what's frustrating is it's not like we didn't talk about that.



"The first goal is difficult to accept and it obviously helped them a lot with momentum", Klopp continued.



"It would be hard to explain my disappointment in German, but in English it's worse."

