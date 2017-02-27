We’ll Get Right Person – Arsenal CEO Confident Over Key Youth Appointment

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis insists the club are confident they will be able to find the right person to take over as academy boss following the departure of Andries Jonker.



The Dutch tactician has accept the job of head coach at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, meaning he is leaving Arsenal with immediate effect.











Jonker, who Arsenal tempted from Wolfsburg in 2014, where he was assistant boss, has been praised for his work in the youth ranks at Arsenal.



Gazidis believes that the Gunners have moved forward at youth level under Jonker, but insisted he is sure the club can identify and appoint the right person to replace the new Wolfsburg boss.





"This is a great opportunity for Andries and we wish him every future success. Under Andries' guidance, we have made huge progress in our academy operations", the CEO told Arsenal's official site.

"Arsenal is known around the world for its development of young players and we are confident we will find the right person to continue to lead our progress", Gazidis added.



Jonker takes over a team struggling in the Bundesliga, with Wolfsburg sitting fifth from bottom and just two points clear of the relegation playoff place.



The Wolves have won only one of their last six games in all competitions and have the third worst home record in the Bundesliga this term, having lost seven of their 12 league matches at the Volkswagen Arena.

