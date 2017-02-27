XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/02/2017 - 12:37 GMT

We’ll Get Right Person – Arsenal CEO Confident Over Key Youth Appointment

 




Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis insists the club are confident they will be able to find the right person to take over as academy boss following the departure of Andries Jonker.

The Dutch tactician has accept the job of head coach at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg, meaning he is leaving Arsenal with immediate effect.




Jonker, who Arsenal tempted from Wolfsburg in 2014, where he was assistant boss, has been praised for his work in the youth ranks at Arsenal.

Gazidis believes that the Gunners have moved forward at youth level under Jonker, but insisted he is sure the club can identify and appoint the right person to replace the new Wolfsburg boss.
 


"This is a great opportunity for Andries and we wish him every future success. Under Andries' guidance, we have made huge progress in our academy operations", the CEO told Arsenal's official site.

"Arsenal is known around the world for its development of young players and we are confident we will find the right person to continue to lead our progress", Gazidis added.

Jonker takes over a team struggling in the Bundesliga, with Wolfsburg sitting fifth from bottom and just two points clear of the relegation playoff place.

The Wolves have won only one of their last six games in all competitions and have the third worst home record in the Bundesliga this term, having lost seven of their 12 league matches at the Volkswagen Arena.
 