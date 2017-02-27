West Brom Talent Spotters Continue Serie A Scouting Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Scouts from Premier League side West Brom took in Sunday's Serie A clash between Lazio and Udinese and will continue their talent spotting mission this evening.



The Baggies are already planning for the summer transfer window and Serie A is a market the club appear keen to explore.











Their talent spotters took in Lazio's 1-0 win over Udinese, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, while this evening they will watch Fiorentina play host to Torino.



Fiorentina currently sit in eighth spot in the Serie A standings, while Torino are eleventh.





West Brom are expected to bolster their squad when the summer transfer window opens and may want to chase targets in Italy.

The Baggies are enjoying a good season in the Premier League and currently sit in eighth spot.



They are next in action at the weekend when they host Crystal Palace at the Hawthornes on Saturday in a Premier League fixture.

