AC Milan Left Disappointed As Target Makes Tottenham Hotspur Vow

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has insisted that his future lies at White Hart Lane and he remains keen to continue to learn under Mauricio Pochettino, in comments which will come as a blow to suitors AC Milan.



The north London club forked out big money to beat off competition from Everton to sign the France international in the final hours of deadline day last summer from Newcastle United.











However, his performances have failed to match up to the drama surrounding his signing as he has continued to remain a peripheral figure in Pochettino’s squad this season.



There are suggestions that he could leave Spurs in the summer with AC Milan reportedly interested in signing him, but the Frenchman has rubbished speculation surrounding his future at Tottenham.





He has attributed his struggles at Tottenham to the difficulties of adapting to a new team, playing a different style of football, but he remains keen to continue to learn.

Sissoko told beIN Sport: “My future is at Tottenham and I am trying to give my best here.



“It is my first season and I am trying to learn because it is a new style of football, a new team and a style of play that is completely different to what I had in the past.”



Sissoko, who signed a five-year contract with Spurs in the summer, has made just six league starts this season at the club.



It had been thought he could move to AC Milan in the summer, but his comments indicate he is not open to quickly calling time on his spell at White Hart Lane.

