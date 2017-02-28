Arsenal Face Potential Opposition For Mooted Arsene Wenger Successor

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is on the Inter Milan’s radar in the summer as they look to find a replacement for Stefano Pioli.



The Nerazzurri are considering replacing Pioli at the end of the season and the Inter hierarchy have decided to cast their net wide to find a suitable candidate at the end of the season.











Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone and Roma’s Luciano Spalletti are on their shortlist of targets, but according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri has emerged as a top contender for the post.



The multiple Serie A title winning coach is currently going through a rough time at Juventus following his spat with senior defender Leonardo Bonucci and there are suggestions that could leave at the end of the season.





The Italian is said to be tempted by a move to the Premier League with claims that he is on Arsenal’s shortlist of candidates who could replace Arsene Wenger, if the Frenchman leaves in the summer.

But it seems Allegri has suitors in Italy too as Inter are keen to snap up the highly rated coach in the summer should he decide to severe his ties with the Italian champions.



Pioli is still highly rated by the Inter board, but the club are still languishing in sixth in the league table and finishing fourth has been identified as their bare minimum target.

