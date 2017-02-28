Arsenal Scouted Four Players At Serie A Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal sent scouts to watch four players in action during AC Milan’s 1-0 win over Sassuolo in a Serie A fixture at the weekend, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.



The Gunners were present at the MAPEI Stadium to watch Sassuolo players Domenico Berardi, Matteo Politano and Lorenzo Pellegrini.











AC Milan’s Manuel Locatelli was also on the Premier League giants’ radar, but the youngster did not feature in the game.



Berardi, who attracted the interest of Liverpool and Chelsea during the winter transfer window, has been in fine form in the present campaign, with the striker thus far scoring seven goals and providing four assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.





Politano, a winger, has featured more prominently for Sassuolo this season, netting six times and setting up as many goals in 31 games.

The pair’s Sassuolo team-mate Pellegrini, who has been linked with a summer move to Chelsea and Manchester City, has made 27 appearances in all competitions this term.



The young midfielder has scored five times and provided five assists for Sassuolo in the ongoing campaign.



On the other hand, AC Milan defensive midfielder Locatelli has been in impressive form this season, clocking up over 1,400 minutes over 21 matches.



It remains to be seen if Arsenal make a move for any of the players this summer.

