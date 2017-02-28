XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2017 - 21:58 GMT

Celtic Under-20s League’s Best Team By A Mile – Rival Youth Boss Impressed

 




Motherwell Under-20s boss Stephen Craigan says that Celtic are the best side in the Development League "by a mile".

The Fir Park outfit have been struggling at senior level, something which resulted in the sacking of Mark McGhee on Tuesday.




However, on Monday the club's Under-20 outfit edged out Celtic 1-0, leaving Motherwell legend Craigan delighted.

But the Motherwell youth boss insists that Celtic remain clearly the best team in the Development League and are streets ahead of their rivals.
 


"We played Celtic last night and beat them 1-0", Craigan said on BT Sport Football.

"Celtic are a good side, I must say.

"Celtic are the best team in the league by a mile", he added.

The Bhoys won the Development League last season without losing a single game as they outclassed their opponents.

This term the going has been tougher with Celtic suffering six defeats in league action already, one of those being inflicted by Craigan's Motherwell, who themselves sit in fourth spot; Celtic are fifth.
 