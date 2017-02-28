Chelsea Scout Took In Arsenal Target’s Performance As Blues Track Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





A Chelsea scout watched Torino hitman Andrea Belotti in action against Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Monday evening.



The 23-year-old Italian striker has been in red hot form for Torino this season, scoring 21 goals in 26 appearances for the club, making him one of the top marksmen in Europe.











His performances have attracted the roving eyes of a few clubs across Europe with clubs such as Chelsea and Arsenal said to be interested in snapping him up in the summer.



Chelsea have reportedly identified Belotti as Diego Costa’s long term replacement and it seems the Blues are stepping up their scouting of the Italy international ahead of the summer window.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Chelsea scouts watched Belotti score a brace and miss a penalty in Torino’s 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

Antonio Conte remains keen to add another top striker to his reserves ahead of next season and it seems Belotti’s name is at the top of the Chelsea manager’s shortlist.



However, they might have to fork out a big sum to convince Torino, who could demand the striker’s suitors pay his full release clause of €100m, which was inserted in a new contract last year.



And interest from Arsenal, who were claimed to have failed with an offer in January, could also complicate matters for the Blues.

