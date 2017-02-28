Don’t Give Up, Top Four Finish Still On, Liverpool Legend Tells Reds

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan believes the Reds cannot mourn their loss at Leicester City for too long as a top four finish is still up for grabs for them this season.



The Reds’ torrid run of form in 2017 continued as they suffered a chastening 3-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium on Monday night and further confounded Jurgen Klopp’s problems.











Just two wins in their last 12 games in all competitions, Liverpool’s season has been wobbling towards disaster after the heady days towards the end of last year, when there was talk of winning the league title in the air around Anfield.



However, a top four finish is still up for grabs for the Merseyside club and Whelan feels that they have no time to lament their loss at Leicester as their season is not over yet.





The Liverpool legend urged the players to pick themselves up and look forward to the games as there are still a lot of points to play for yet this term.

Whelan told LFC TV: “This can't spoil your season. We've still got fourth place to play for. We've still got to pick ourselves up.



“We've got to keep going.



“We can't just say 'we lost that game so it's the end of the season'. There's a load of games left and a lot of points to be played for.



“And we play some of the big teams as well.



“So it's not the end of the season, you have to pick yourselves up and get on with it.”



With no distraction of Europe or cup competitions, Liverpool have the straightforward work of playing 12 league games left in their season.

