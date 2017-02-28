XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2017 - 13:30 GMT

Go 4-4-2 – Liverpool Legend Tells Jurgen Klopp To Change Tactics Against Smaller Teams

 




Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan is of the opinion that the Reds need to change their tactics when they play less fancied opponents, following the club’s 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Monday.

The reigning Premier League champions, who have failed to show any kind of consistency this season and have been in and around the relegation zone, sacked their manager Claudio Ranieri last week.




However, the Foxes put in a spirited performance against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and comfortably won the encounter.

It was not the first time that Liverpool have struggled against teams lower down the table this season, with the Merseyside giants previously guilty dropping points against Burnley, Hull City, Sunderland and Swansea City amongst others.
 


And Whelan thinks Liverpool need to change their tactics when they come up against lower half teams as their ploy of playing four midfielders and one up front is not working.

“I can’t understand what goes wrong when we play these teams lower down the division”, he said on LFC TV.

“You look at Hull, Burnley Sunderland – all these teams which are very, very low in the league, we come up against them and we cannot handle them for some unknown reason.

“I am sure the manager is pulling his hair out and wondering ‘what the hell is going on, why we can’t do this.’

“Maybe change the tactics, go 4-4-2 and put two big ones up front and just change something because playing four [in midfield] and one sitting in front is not working when we come up against these teams.”

Liverpool, who have managed to win just one of their last five Premier League games, will next take on Arsenal on Saturday.
 