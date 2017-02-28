Go 4-4-2 – Liverpool Legend Tells Jurgen Klopp To Change Tactics Against Smaller Teams

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ronnie Whelan is of the opinion that the Reds need to change their tactics when they play less fancied opponents, following the club’s 3-1 loss to Leicester City on Monday.



The reigning Premier League champions, who have failed to show any kind of consistency this season and have been in and around the relegation zone, sacked their manager Claudio Ranieri last week.











However, the Foxes put in a spirited performance against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and comfortably won the encounter.



It was not the first time that Liverpool have struggled against teams lower down the table this season, with the Merseyside giants previously guilty dropping points against Burnley, Hull City, Sunderland and Swansea City amongst others.





And Whelan thinks Liverpool need to change their tactics when they come up against lower half teams as their ploy of playing four midfielders and one up front is not working.

“I can’t understand what goes wrong when we play these teams lower down the division”, he said on LFC TV.



“You look at Hull, Burnley Sunderland – all these teams which are very, very low in the league, we come up against them and we cannot handle them for some unknown reason.



“I am sure the manager is pulling his hair out and wondering ‘what the hell is going on, why we can’t do this.’



“Maybe change the tactics, go 4-4-2 and put two big ones up front and just change something because playing four [in midfield] and one sitting in front is not working when we come up against these teams.”



Liverpool, who have managed to win just one of their last five Premier League games, will next take on Arsenal on Saturday.

