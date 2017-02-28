He Doesn’t Do Anything Brilliant But Give Him A Chance – Liverpool Legend Advises Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker David Fairclough believes defender Ragnar Klavan deserves another opportunity to prove himself this season in the wake of Monday night's 3-1 loss away at Leicester City.



Jurgen Klopp signed the 31-year-old defender from Augsburg in the summer, but the Estonian has struggled to establish himself as a regular this season at Anfield.











He had a run of games in recent months, but has not seen been seen in the starting eleven for the league since Liverpool suffered a 3-2 defeat at home to Swansea City in January.



With Dejan Lovren out injured, Klopp has gone with midfielder Lucas in central defence rather than provide Klavan with a chance and the Brazilian was brutally exposed in Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester City on Monday night.





Fairclough believes Klavan deserves another shot in the starting eleven and while he admits the Estonian is not great, the former striker feels the defender at least does the basic right in defence.

The former Red told LFC TV: “Klavan probably deserves another shot.



“For most of the time he's been in there he's been a no-nonsense centre-half.



“He doesn't do anything outstanding or brilliant, but he just clears his lines.”



Klavan has played just eight minutes of football since that defeat to Swansea in January.

