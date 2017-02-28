He Should Stay But He’ll Leave – Anderlecht Legend On Everton And Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht legend Paul Van Himst believes Youri Tielemans must stay for one more season at the club, but feels that he will leave in the summer.



The young central midfielder has been the talk of Belgium football over the last couple of seasons and has been widely tipped for a big money move to one of the European heavyweights soon.











Still only 19, the midfielder is already a veteran at Anderlecht with 170 senior appearances for the club and also has experience of playing in the Champions League and the Europa League.



Many have already advised the player to continue at Anderlecht for a little while longer, but he has already been linked with a move to Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.





Anderlecht legend Van Himst also feels that one more season at the Belgian giants would be more suitable for the youngster, but admits that the chances are high that he could leave at the end of the season.

He also feels it is difficult for young players to resist the amount of the money they get offered in the modern game.



Van Himst was quoted as saying by Sporza: “One of the things he can still improve is that he sometimes needs to increase the tempo of his game.



“In fact, he’d be better if he remains at Anderlecht for one more year, but he will leave.



“Many young players have left a year too early, but it is also difficult as they come with such high sums for the players, the agent and the club.



“And the choice is made.”



Tielemans has a contract until 2020 with Anderlecht.

