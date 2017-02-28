He’s Played In Champions League – Neil Lennon Backs Hibernian Signing of Efe Ambrose

Follow @insidefutbol





Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has defended Efe Ambrose after signing the 28-year-old on loan from Celtic, reminding his critics that the Nigerian has played in the Champions League and regularly collected trophies.



Ambrose has found life at Celtic tough in recent seasons and was expected to join English Championship side Blackburn Rovers in last month's transfer window.











But Ambrose saw his proposed move to Ewood Park fall apart due to work permit issues and was looking at another six months of kicking his heels at Celtic until Lennon came calling.



The defender has joined on an emergency 93-day loan and Lennon insists he has a top notch player.





"It's almost as if the previous four years has been erased from his football career", Lennon explained to STV.

"This is a guy who's played Champions League against the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan.



"He's won doubles, he's won league championships, he's won the Africa Cup of Nations. The list goes on."



Lennon admits Ambrose has often been guilty of errors, however he insists mistakes are just par for the course for any player, stressing he feels Hibs have done well to bring in the Celtic man.



"Yes, he's had some mistakes but I played with players, Bobo Balde for example, who made a couple of high-profile errors as well.



"Sometimes there's nothing you can do about that. They're human beings at the end of the day.



"For me, he's a very consistent player and I think we've done good business", Lennon added.



Hibernian currently sit top of the Scottish Championship table with a seven-point lead over second placed Dundee United and Lennon will hope Ambrose can help push his team over the line in the promotion chase.

