I’m Not Surprised Manolo Gabbiadini Shining At Southampton – Striker’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Manolo Gabbiadini’s agent has insisted that he has not been surprised with the Southampton striker’s fiery start to his career in England, but admits his performance in the EFL Cup final felt special.



The Saints snapped up the Italy international from Napoli in the January transfer window and it has so far turned out to be a smart piece of business as Gabbiadini has given a different dimension to the attack.











Scoring five goals in three games, including a brace against Manchester United in the EFL Cup final, the Italian has taken England by storm with his early showings for the south coast club.



However, Silvio Pagliari, his agent is not surprised as he feels Gabbiadini’s quality was never in any serious doubt, but admits that his performance on Sunday at Wembley was special.





The Italian’s agent told Italian outlet Calciomercato when asked whether his start in England has been surprising: “In general we expected it, because the quality of Manolo is there for all to see.

“Therefore his explosion in England has not been a surprise.



“Of course scoring two goals at Wembley, which could have been a hat-trick had the assistant not misjudged his position and cancelled his goal against Manchester United in the cup final, in front of 85,000 people, doesn’t happen every day.”



Pagliari also revealed that Gabbiadini has seamlessly settled down in his new surroundings at Southampton and is currently at a peaceful place in his career.



“We are happy and he is living his new experience in England with peace of mind, with conviction and determination and is concentrating on his work.



“He has immediately got on with the coach, the staff and with all his team-mates.



"It has not been difficult for him to settle, both on and off the pitch.”

