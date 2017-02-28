Jose Mourinho Saw Something Special In Me – Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini admits that it felt special to hear words of praise from Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho at Wembley on Sunday.



The Italy international has been on fire since joining Southampton from Napoli in the January transfer window and has managed to rejuvenate the forward play of Claude Puel’s side.











His two goals pulled Southampton back into the game at Wembley on Sunday after Manchester United raced to a two-goal lead in the first half of the EFL Cup final.



And while it was not enough to stop Zlatan Ibrahimovic from scoring a late winner for the Red Devils, Gabbiadini received praise from all quarters for his first outing at Wembley.





Mourinho shook his hand while he came off the pitch and Gabbiadini admits that it was pleasing to hear words of praise from a personality such as the Manchester United manager.

Asked about Mourinho’s praise for him, the striker told Gazzetta dello Sport: “When a character like him comes to you, shakes your hands and say, ‘you did a great job, scored two phenomenal goals’, he sees something special in you.



“Mourinho is a special person, not only because he is a successful manager, but he is charismatic.”



Gabbiadini has scored five goals in his first three appearances for Southampton and has quickly proved his doubters wrong in England.

