Jose Mourinho’s A Winner, It’s Rubbed Off On Us – Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that Jose Mourinho has made the Red Devils a difficult side to beat and one who keep going until the end in games.



The Spaniard produced the cross in the final minutes that led to Zlatan Ibrahimovic heading in the winner in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.











Mourinho became the first Manchester United manager to win a major honour in his first season at the club and Herrera admits that the Portuguese has instilled his winning mentality into the squad.



Manchester United have not lost a league game since October and have lost just once more in all competitions since that Premier League defeat at Chelsea and Herrera admits that his side have become a tough team to beat.





The midfielder told MUTV: "I think one of the things [Jose] Mourinho has brought to this club is he is a winner. He shared that with the group, with the team and with the squad.

"At this moment, it's not very easy to beat us.



"We have to respect every opponent but the badge sometimes wins the game. We keep going.



"It's our second title of the season but it's not enough for us.”



The Manchester United midfielder admits that they have no time to savour their EFL Cup win as the top four race is still very much on and they will be preparing for the home game against Bournemouth at the weekend.



"We are not having too much time to enjoy it with our people. We are playing every week now but have two days off as the manager understands perfectly what we need.



"Already, we have to focus on Bournemouth as we have to be in the top four. We want to play in the Champions League next season."

