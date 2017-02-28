XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/02/2017 - 14:50 GMT

Jose Mourinho’s A Winner, It’s Rubbed Off On Us – Manchester United Star

 




Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that Jose Mourinho has made the Red Devils a difficult side to beat and one who keep going until the end in games.

The Spaniard produced the cross in the final minutes that led to Zlatan Ibrahimovic heading in the winner in Manchester United’s 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.




Mourinho became the first Manchester United manager to win a major honour in his first season at the club and Herrera admits that the Portuguese has instilled his winning mentality into the squad.

Manchester United have not lost a league game since October and have lost just once more in all competitions since that Premier League defeat at Chelsea and Herrera admits that his side have become a tough team to beat.
 


The midfielder told MUTV: "I think one of the things [Jose] Mourinho has brought to this club is he is a winner. He shared that with the group, with the team and with the squad.  

"At this moment, it's not very easy to beat us.

"We have to respect every opponent but the badge sometimes wins the game. We keep going.

"It's our second title of the season but it's not enough for us.”

The Manchester United midfielder admits that they have no time to savour their EFL Cup win as the top four race is still very much on and they will be preparing for the home game against Bournemouth at the weekend.

"We are not having too much time to enjoy it with our people. We are playing every week now but have two days off as the manager understands perfectly what we need.

"Already, we have to focus on Bournemouth as we have to be in the top four. We want to play in the Champions League next season."
 