06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/02/2017 - 13:09 GMT

Jurgen Klopp Keeps Making Same Mistakes, So Predictable – Top Fitness Coach

 




Dutch fitness coach Raymond Verheijen has called on top Premier League managers Jurgen Klopp, Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola to learn from their mistakes.

Liverpool, who lost 3-1 at Leicester City on Monday, have struggled for consistency since the turn of the year after making a brilliant start to their 2016/17 campaign.




The Reds have managed to win just twice in 12 games in all competitions in 2017; Klopp recently took his team to a mid-season training camp at La Manga, Spain, earlier in the month.

And Verheijen, who has time and again questioned Klopp’s training methods, insisited that it was predictable that Liverpool would wilt in the second half of the season.
 


“Overall Jurgen Klopp is a great coach, but he keeps making the same mistakes in the area of football periodisation season after season”, he tweeted.

“For people who understand the principles of football periodisation it was easy to predict Liverpool would fade away in second half of season.”

Arsenal and Manchester City have also not been at their best this season as Verheijen explained that it is a worrying sign that the likes of Wenger and Guardiola, who he considers top coaches, are reluctant to learn from their mistakes.

“It's actual very worrying to see top coaches like Wenger, Guardiola, Klopp and others making the same mistakes over and over again”, he continued.

“In football there is clearly not enough 'Black Box Thinking'.

“In other words, coaches should acknowledge, embrace and learn more from mistakes.”
 