Liverpool Scout Fiorentina Starlet As Interest Stepped Up

Liverpool are keeping a close watch on Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa and scouts watched him action against Torino on Monday night.



Jurgen Klopp is already drawing out plans for their summer window and it seems the Liverpool manager’s main thrust is still on signing young players for his squad ahead of next season.











And according to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina youngster Chiesa is one of the players the Reds are interested in snapping up during the summer transfer window.



It has been claimed that Liverpool scouts were present in Fiorentina’s 2-2 draw against Torino at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to watch the 19-year-old in action.





A product of the Fiorentina academy, Chiesa has managed to find a regular spot in the senior squad this season and has clocked up 26 appearances in all competitions.

His energetic performances have led to him scoring four goals and providing the same number of assists, which have attracted the interest of big clubs such as Liverpool.



The Italy Under-20 international has a contract until 2021 and Fiorentina are expected to put up stiff resistance in the summer to keep hold of their young jewel.

