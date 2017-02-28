Manchester United Have Right To First Refusal On Manchester City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have a right of first refusal on Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo.



The Sweden international, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the winter transfer window, however, stayed put at the Estadio da Luz.











But the Red Devils have been continued to be linked with Lindelof, with fellow Premier League giants Manchester City recently joining the race for the centre-back, it has been claimed.



However, it is believed that Manchester United have a right of first refusal on Lindelof, whose present contract with Benfica runs until the summer of 2020.





Lindelof has been in fine form in the present campaign, and his impressive performances have also managed to attract the interest of Juventus, Inter Milan, Roma, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will use their option on Lindelof.



He has thus far made 33 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Benfica to keep 19 clean sheets.



Lindelof also has 11 caps and a goal for Sweden to his name.

